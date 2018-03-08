Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment recall

An ointment used to help heal cuts is being recalled because it's not safe to have around kids.

The recall covers maximum strength tubes of bacitraycin with lidocaine.

The recalled ointment is in a white, one ounce tube with "Bacitraycin Plus" printed on the front in green. Lidocaine is one of the two active ingredients listed on the back of the tube. The tube measures approximately 5 inches long by 1 inch wide.

The lot number is printed on the end of the tube. The following lot numbers are included in the recall:

16001 through 16002

404001 through 404002

405001 through 405003

406001 through 406004

407001 through 407002

415001 through 415010

416001 through 416003

417001 through 417004

It's being recalled because the packaging does not meet federal child-resistant standards. That's an issue because the lidocaine in the ointment can poison kids who put it on their skin or eat it.

Consumers should immediately place the recalled ointment out of the reach of children and contact United Exchange, the product's importer, for instructions on how to receive a full refund from the place of purchase.

Consumer Contact:

United Exchange, the product's importer, toll-free at 888-645-8204 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.firstaidresearch.com and click on "Recall" for more information.