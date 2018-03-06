Mason B2B expo Thursday

The Mason chamber is hosting a business expo on Thursday.

It's happening at Mason High School’s Cafeteria, at 1001 S. Barnes Street March 8th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The chamber is hoping to promote "buy local" with this event. And this is the first year that it will be held at the high school which the chamber hopes will allow for the growing number of businesses that will be exhibiting at this event.

People attending can check out what's happening with local businesses in the Mason area. There will be up to 40 booths, which means this year's event is the largest show yet.

It is designed to help business people network and build new, long-lasting professional relationships.

Admission is free and there will be free food and beverages. Also, donations will be collected for the Mason Promise Scholarship.

Doberman Technologies is the event’s presenting sponsor and will provide a keynote speech on cyber security.