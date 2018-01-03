Masked men in van offer child ride, free candy

A 9-year-old girl says that masked men in a van asked her if she wanted a ride and offered her candy.

Midland County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West Fike Road in Edenville Township at 5:58pm on December 30, 2017.

Deputies spoke with the child, and her mother. The child had been visiting a friend at their home, which was not far from where the 9-year-old lives. She left her friends place to walk home at around 4:45pm.

The child told Deputies that an older model black GMC or Ford panel van with an "I heart candy" bumper sticker pulled into the driveway. A unknown man opened the door and asked if she wanted a ride and offered her candy.

The man was wearing all black and had a ski mask on. According to the child there was a second person in the van who was also wearing a ski mask.

At that point the child ran back to her friend's home and told her friend's parents what happened. Deputies have checked the area, increased patrols, and spoken with local residents. The suspicious vehicle has not yet been located.