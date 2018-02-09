Married couple take on Winter Warm Up Challenge

Around this time of year, many people start giving up their new year resolution of staying fit and healthy, but one Michigan couple are hoping to use each other as motivation to stick to their goals.
Elaine and Shaun Williams decided to take part in the free eight week training program with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
It's called the Winter Warm Up and it's main goal is to get everyone fit and healthy with exercise sessions that take place twice a week in different locations leading up to their big 5K Run/Walk in March. The Williams say they are excited to take part in the program and want to fall in love with fitness just as much as they have fallen in love with each other.