Mark Dantonio makes statement at Breslin Center

FOX 47's Zach Berridge was there. He reports that Dantonio extended his sympathies to the victims of Nassar. Dantonio also denies rumors regarding his retirement.
Zach Berridge@ZachBerridgeDantonio: I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the victims of Larry Nassar’s abuse.7:40 PM - Jan 26, 2018
Zach Berridge@ZachBerridge
Dantonio: I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the victims of Larry Nassar’s abuse.
7:40 PM - Jan 26, 2018
Zach Berridge@ZachBerridge Dantonio: any accusations of my handling of complaints of sexual assault are false. 7:40 PM - Jan 26, 2018
Dantonio: any accusations of my handling of complaints of sexual assault are false.
Zach Berridge@ZachBerridge Dantonio on rumors of resigning: absolutely false. 7:41 PM - Jan 26, 2018
Dantonio on rumors of resigning: absolutely false.
7:41 PM - Jan 26, 2018
Dantonio: when I️ found out about sexual assaults, I️ repeated them. I️ thought it was important to address this and look people in the eye.
— Zach Berridge (@ZachBerridge) January 27, 2018