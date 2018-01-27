Mark Dantonio makes statement at Breslin Center

FOX 47's Zach Berridge was there. He reports that Dantonio extended his sympathies to the victims of Nassar. Dantonio also denies rumors regarding his retirement.

 

Dantonio: I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the victims of Larry Nassar’s abuse.

 

Dantonio: any accusations of my handling of complaints of sexual assault are false.

 

 

Dantonio on rumors of resigning: absolutely false.

Dantonio: when I️ found out about sexual assaults, I️ repeated them. I️ thought it was important to address this and look people in the eye.

