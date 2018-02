MSU faculty, staff, and students are not planning on waiting to call on the MSU Board of Trustees and Interim President Engler to resign, they are planning to march.

The faculty of MSU's College of Education is organizing a "March on Hannah" at ten o'clock Tuesday morning.

Protesters will meet at Erickson Hall and walk to the Hannah Administration Building to demand the resignation of Interim President Engler and the Board of Trustees.