Man's name released in fatal accident from Friday

UPDATE: The police have released the name of a man killed in an accident on Friday morning, north of Eaton Rapids.

He was 77-year-old George Foley of Lansing.

It happened around 8:46 a.m. on M-99 near the Potterville Highway.

A man driving a pickup truck was ejected and the vehicle rolled over him.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Eaton Co. Sheriff's office says they believe the accident was a result of the pickup truck sliding on black ice.

There were numerous calls Friday morning of accidents related to black ice.