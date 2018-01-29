Man's name released in fatal accident from Friday

Light Snow
HI: 26°
LO: 13°
UPDATE: The police have released the name of a man killed in an accident on Friday morning, north of Eaton Rapids.
He was 77-year-old George Foley of Lansing.
It happened around 8:46 a.m. on M-99 near the Potterville Highway.
A man driving a pickup truck was ejected and the vehicle rolled over him.
No other vehicles were involved.
The Eaton Co. Sheriff's office says they believe the accident was a result of the pickup truck sliding on black ice.
There were numerous calls Friday morning of accidents related to black ice.