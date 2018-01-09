Manhunt for pair charged in girl's death underway

Here's an update on a story we are tracking for you --

A desperate manhunt is underway Tuesday morning to find a woman and her boyfriend in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl.

The girl was found with severe burns, and serious scald wounds.

Currently, US Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5000 leading to the arrest of Candice Diaz and Brad Fields.

Candice Diaz and Brad Fields are each facing charges of child abuse, torture, and murder.

Police say Diaz's 4-year-old daughter Gabby Barrett was discovered unresponsive last week in a mobile home in Wayne County's Sumpter Township.

She was found with obvious and severe burns on her arms and legs.

Gabby was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police say the home where she was found was full of animal waste and contained drugs and guns.

Police say Diaz and Fields are driving a 2002 black Chevy Cavalier with the Michigan license plate of DTR1854.

A medical examiner ruled the child's death a homicide with evidence of multiple traumatic injuries and battered-child syndrome, meaning she suffered multiple injuries, at multiple sites, at multiple ages.

Police records also paint a chaotic scene at the couple's home where Fields was accused of assaulting Diaz, shooting her dog and then shooting himself.

Police say Fields ran away from the home.

He was later arrested on domestic violence charges.

But days later, Diaz went to police saying she didn't want to press charges.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 47 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.