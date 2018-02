Mandalay Bay Hotel decides renumber its floors

The Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas is renumbering some of its floors.

A gunman fired shots from the 32nd floor of that hotel last fall.

According to MGM Resorts, floors 31 through 34 will become floors 56 to 59.

It's unclear if the decision to change the floor numbers is related to the deadly mass shooting that took place last fall.

58 people were killed because of the shooting and hundreds were injured.