Man tries to save his two sons and their mother from fire

According to witnesses, a man ran into a burning home in an effort to save his two sons and their mother from a fire.

A relative of the two boys says they were sleeping when the fire began.

Jonathan Taulbee, their dad was able to escape the fire. However, he ran back inside to try and save his sons, three-year-old Wesley and five-year-old Carter and their mother Brittani Rodden.

However, they weren't able to get out and all died in the fire.

Investigators think that someone may have put some accelerant into the wood burning stove the family used heat their home and that may have been what caused the fire.