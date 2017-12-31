Man tries to escape transport van on the way to jail

A man in police custody tried to make a daring escape on the highway Friday night.

It happened around 6:15pm on I-96 at M-52. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says two men with a private transport van were taking the inmate to the Clinton County Jail after he was arreste din Redford Township.

The man broke the right window of the van and tried to crawl out. The people driving the van were able to stop and hold him down until police arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff's office tells FOX 47 News they plan to seek charges against him.