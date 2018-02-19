Man sought in deaths of woman, 2-year-old dies at hospital

Cloudy
HI: 51°
LO: 50°
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A man has died at a Grand Rapids-area hospital, a week after he was arrested while being sought for questioning in the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old grandson.
Dr. David Start says an autopsy shows Norman Muhammad Jr. likely died Friday from a disease that was aggravated by exertion.
There was no sign of a physical injury. Muhammad was 43 years old.
He had been in the hospital since his arrest on Feb. 9. Muhammad was captured after a foot chase and immediately said he felt ill.
An ambulance was summoned.
Muhammad was arrested on a parole violation but was also wanted for questioning in the deaths of Germaine Brown and 2-year-old King Talbert.
They were shot at a Grand Rapids home on Jan. 17.