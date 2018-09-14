Man shot Friday morning in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - On Friday morning, Lansing Police responded to a call at 7:30 a.m. of a shooting.

The victim is a 23-year-old man who was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No one is in custody at this time but police believe this was not a random attack but targeted to the victim.

The shooting happened at 900 Long Blvd. in the Autumn Ridge Apartment complex.

