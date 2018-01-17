Man shot, found dead in home on Tuesday

A 31-year-old man was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Athena Drive in Parma Township on Tuesday.

Police found the man around 8:30 a.m.. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Investigators are questioning witnesses who were in the area at the time the crime occurred. They are also working with the Michigan State Police Crime lab collecting and examining evidence form the scene.

