Man shot at party store in Jackson in critical condition

A 43-year-old is in critical condition after a gunshot sends him to the hospital Monday night.

The man was at a party store in the 1200 block of South Jackson St. in Jackson when it happened. The call came in about 9:57 p.m.

He exited the store and was fired upon multiple times according to police. He was struck just once.

After being taken to the hospital he underwent surgery and is now in critical condition.

The Jackson Police do not think this was a random shooting. They did recover the shell casings from the scene. They do not have any suspects at this time.

The case is under investigation.