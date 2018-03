DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSYM) - Four people have been arrested after shots were fired at a Delta Township apartment complex.

Police responded to the Elmwood Park Apartments around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Wooddale Lane near the Lansing Mall.

A man was shot during an argument with family members.

The victim is alert and awake at an area hospital.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.