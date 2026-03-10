Man shot and killed in early morning incident on Lansing's south side, police investigating

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday in the 100 block of S. Hosmer Street in Lansing, according to police.

Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Lansing Fire Department responded and provided medical assistance, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrest has been made. Police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.