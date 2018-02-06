Man sentenced in slaying of man, 72, found in shallow grave

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 22½ to 40 years in prison for his role in the slaying of a 72-year-old northern Michigan man whose body was found in a shallow grave in August.

The Bay City Times reports 25-year-old Christopher R. Grinnell of Bay City learned his punishment on Monday. Grinnell in December pleaded guilty to second-degree murder related to the August slaying of 72-year-old Roger Lee Knickerbocker of Hale.

Grinnell's 20-year-old codefendant Daniel J. Olar is scheduled to face trial starting April 16.

Investigators say Knickerbocker was killed on or about Aug. 3. A tip from an arrested woman led police to Knickerbocker's body behind his home.

Grinnell has testified that Olar had the idea to killer Knickerbocker for money. Olar's defense argues that Knickerbocker assaulted Olar.