Man sentenced in death of ex-girlfriend's 18-month-old son

A southern Michigan man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's 18-month-old son has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Scott Jurewicz was found guilty in November of felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the March 2015 death of Brenden Hartranft. He apologized on Thursday in court before being given the mandatory punishment in the case.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson told Jurewicz "I think you're a psychopath" before sentencing him.

Jurewicz has admitted he gave the child a shake and put him down hard in a play pen in the home the couple shared in Michigan Center, near Jackson.

Defense lawyer Eric White says Jurewicz continues to maintain his innocence and will be appealing his conviction.