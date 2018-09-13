It was definitely a right place-right time scenario for two people, rescued by good Samaritans from their burning home.

The father-and-son duo say they were out and about when they both got the feeling that something wasn't right.

They noticed the clouds in the sky were darker than normal.

That's when they came up to a house where a garage was on fire.

The pair started banging on the front door, but nobody was answering.

"The only thing left was just to start kicking at it. (We) just started to kick and wedge. That's when the homeowner come down and I was able to alert him, because it appears that he was sleeping, and alert him your house is on fire," said Reggie Calhoun, father.

While one of the men rescued the people inside, the other was on the phone with 911.

Sterling Heights firefighters were on the scene in a minute and managed to save the house.

Firefighters say the house had working smoke detectors but the garage didn't.

That's why the alarm wasn't going off in the house.