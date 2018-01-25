Man pleads no contest in 2016 slaying of Detroit officer

A man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest but mentally ill to second-degree murder and other charges.

Under a plea agreement, 22-year-old Marquise Cromer also entered the plea Thursday to charges of assault with intent to murder, carjacking and a firearms violation. He'll serve 38-75 years in prison on the murder charge and an additional 20-30 years for carjacking, with sentences on the other charges to run at the same time.

Cromer shot Sgt. Kenneth Steil in the shoulder with a sawed-off shotgun in September 2016 while police pursued him for a carjacking and shooting his father. Steil died of a blood clot five days later.

During his arraignment, Cromer was caught on video laughing and giving a thumbs-up sign.