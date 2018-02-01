Man missing from Jackson has mental issues and needs medication

There's been a missing advisory issued for a man from Jackson.

25-year-old Paul Charles Porter has been missing since January 20.

He was last seen in the area of the 900 block of N. Blackstone Street in Jackson at his home.

He is described as 6' 2", weighing 190 pounds with dark skin, black hair and brown eyes. He is African-American.

Porter suffers from mental health issues and requires medication and treatment.

He does not own a vehicle and it is not known what he was wearing last.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or Jackson Police Department 517-788-4100.

FOX 47's Joe Sam will be going over this case on his "Missing In Michigan" platform on Friday at 6 p.m. on FOX 47.