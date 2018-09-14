Man killed in motorcycle crash in Ingham County

Webberville, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post found the motorcyclist near the scene of the crash on westbound I-96 near M-52 in Leroy Township.

The initial investigation shows a 62-year-old man was driving the motorcycle on the entrance ramp of westbound I-96 near M-52.

As the motorcycle was trying to enter the highway, it appears the man lost control of the motorcycle and eventually it came to a rest in the median, according to Michigan State Police press release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released until police can notify his next of kin.

There is no indication alcohol was a factor in the crash, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing to determine how the crash happened.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, Leroy Township Fire Department, and Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (NIESA) and Mercy Ambulance.