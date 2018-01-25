Man killed in gunfight with Michigan troopers identified

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State Police have identified the man who was killed in a gunfight that also left two troopers injured.

Police say preliminary results from an autopsy Thursday showed 62-year-old David Kidney of Union City died of a single gunshot wound sustained while exchanging gunfire with troopers.

Detective Sgt. Aaron Steensma and Trooper Daniel Thayer were executing a search warrant when they were shot Wednesday morning in Union Township, south of Battle Creek. Steensma was struck in the chest and remained in serious but stable condition Thursday at a hospital. Thayer suffered a grazing would to his hand but his ballistic vest stopped a slug that struck his chest.

Police say the two troopers were trying to take cover when Kidney shot them. The warrant was from a cold case investigation.