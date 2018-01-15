Man killed in accident identified

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) -- The Lansing Police Department has identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday night in Lansing.

It happened around 10:23PM in the 2900 block of Dunckel Road.

Police say 37-year-old, Daniel Douglas Warnock of Williamston, was driving one of the cars and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Investigators had Dunckel Road shutdown in both directions for several hours Monday morning. They have since reopened it.

The Lansing Police Department tells FOX 47 News that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however early findings indicate that Warnock's vehicle was traveling on Dunckel Rd. when he lost control and hit another vehicle in an oncoming lane.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 28-year-old female from Lansing.

The name of the person killed in the accident will not be released until police notify the next of kin.

