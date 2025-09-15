Man in critical, stable condition after shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 57-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot in Lansing on Sunday evening.

Lansing police responded to reports of a shooting near Aurelius Road and E Malcolm X Street around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

