Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:54AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:40AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Man gets life without parole for beating death of 4-year-old
9:16 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Share Article
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the beating death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.
Elis Ortiz-Nieves struggled with officers and at one point was forcibly removed from the courtroom while Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock described injuries suffered by Giovanni Mejias prior to his June 13 death. An autopsy showed the boy died from internal bleeding caused by an abdominal tear. He also suffered seven blows to his head, and cigarettes were extinguishes on his body.
Trusock told Ortiz-Nieves, "You are a monster and quite frankly, you are evil."
Ortiz-Nieves told the packed courtroom he never abused the boy. He was convicted of felony murder and first-degree child abuse.
The victim's grandmother, Nora Villarreal-Mulero, says Ortiz-Nieves "tore our family apart."