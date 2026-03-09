Man found dead amid grass fires in Clinton County

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, a 72-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon amid grass fires on a property in Bingham Township.

Several fire departments and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 2:39 p.m. to the 4000 block of South Dewitt Road after a report of a fire involving a missing man, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and firefighters discovered the man deceased in a burned area of the property.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Agencies that responded to the scene included the St. Johns Fire Department, Dewitt Area Fire Department, Fowler Fire Department, Dewitt Police Department, Clinton Area Ambulance, and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

