Man drowns in Owosso lake while swimming with son

A father lost his life on Thursday while swimming with his son in an Owosso lake, according to Shiawassee County authorities.

Law enforcement says the drowning occurred around 5 p.m. that evening.

Officials say a man around 40-years-old went swimming with his eight-year-old son at a campground on Krouse Road, making it half way across the lake.

Nearby campers then heard both of them yelling for help.

A nearby man entered the water and attempted to keep both afloat, but couldn’t keep both above water. However, the child was taken to shore.

First responding Shiawassee and Owosso law enforcement officers then entered the water to save the man.

He was found unconscious and removed from the lake after about 20 minutes in the water. Lifesaving measures were attempted and he was taken to Owosso Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead.

Owosso Police, Owosso Fire, Shiawassee County Deputies, and Michigan State Police responded to the call.

Law enforcement said that no life preservers were used, and that the father allegedly left the safe swim area of the lake.

