Man dies in moped crash in Walton Township after being struck by pickup truck

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 40-year-old Olivet man died after his moped was struck by a pickup truck on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police responded to the crash near Marsh Road and Brandy Lane in Walton Township.

Authorities said the man was riding a moped when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

