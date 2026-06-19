Man dies following crash in Ingham County

INGHAM CO., Mich. — A 46-year-old Eaton Rapids man was killed Thursday night after his side-by-side utility vehicle hit a deer and crashed.

That's according to the Ingham County sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 9:47 p.m. on June 18 in the 5800 block of Gale Road, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies say the man was driving the utility vehicle northbound on Gale Road when he struck a deer, left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Onondaga Township Fire and MMR Ambulance responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the driver died from his injuries at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Deputy Gask-Wilson at (517) 676-8444, ext. 1940.

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