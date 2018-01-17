Man dies after utility vehicle goes through mid-Michigan ice

Authorities say a man has died after the utility vehicle he was riding went through ice on a lake in mid-Michigan.

The Midland Daily News reports the 57-year-old man was pulled from the water Tuesday night by the Edenville Township Fire Department at Sanford Lake in Midland County and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released.

The lake is located about 110 miles northwest of Detroit.

Capt. Tracy Thomas says the company that operates the Edenville Dam at the lake slowed the release of water to assist with rescue efforts. The newspaper says the vehicle the man was driving was being removed from the lake so water flow can be restored.