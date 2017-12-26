Man dies after SUV submerges in southwestern Michigan lake

Partly Cloudy
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A man has died after being pulled from a southwestern Michigan lake where an SUV he was riding in crashed and submerged.
WOOD-TV and MLive.com report Saturday that 22-year-old Jezreel Wallace of Bangor Township was pronounced dead at a hospital following Friday night's crash into School Section Lake.
State police say the 21-year-old driver was able to escape from the vehicle and swim to shore. She sought help at a nearby home.
A South Haven Area Emergency Services crew pulled Wallace from the lake about an hour after the 8 p.m. crash in Bangor Township.
MLive.com reports that the vehicle failed to stop at the end of a road. It ended up about 50 yards (46 meters) from shore.
Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.