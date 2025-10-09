Owosso man dies after hitting semi-truck, thrown from car

LEROY TWP., Mich. — A 48-year-old man from Owosso is dead after hitting a semi-truck and being thrown from his car in Leroy Township around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies say the man was driving on Grand River Ave. between Gramer Rd. and Wallace Rd. when he crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck.

Deputies confirm that the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from his car.

The Owosso man died on the scene from his injuries.

The 66-year-old Fowlerville man who was driving the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

Grand River Avenue is currently shut down for cleanup crews and is expected to reopen on Thursday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Phil Martin at 517-676-8444, extension 1957.

