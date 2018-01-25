Man denied murder charge appeal in Michigan bike crash case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has decided against hearing an appeal of murder charges against a man involved in a crash that killed and injured multiple bicyclists.

Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Scott Brower tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that following Wednesday's order by the state's highest court the case will move toward a possible trial.

Pickett is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and plowing into a group of bicyclists in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016, killing five and injuring four. His girlfriend told police he downed handfuls of pain pills and muscle relaxers before driving.

Pickett's lawyer has argued that the evidence wasn't enough to send Pickett to trial for second-degree murder. He said the evidence established, at most, the elements of reckless driving causing death.