Man dead after possible shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — On Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., Lansing Police Officers say they were sent to the 3300 block of Bardaville Street for reports of a possible shooting.

According to police, when they arrived on scene, they found a 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance as the man was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police say they believe it was not a random act.

The investigation is still ongoing — stay tuned to FOX47 News for more updates.

