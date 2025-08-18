Man dead after crashing into semi-truck in White Oak Township

LANSING, Mich. — A man from Mason is dead after crashing into a semi-truck in White Oak Township.

Ingham County Deputies say the 53-year-old man was traveling east on Howell Rd. when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a semi-truck traveling south on M52.

He died on the scene after being pinned underneath the semi-trailer.

Deputies say the semi-truck driver, a 23-year-old man from Perry, was uninjured.

The intersection is expected to be closed until the early afternoon for the investigation by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Ben Manns at 517-676-8444, ext. 1939.

