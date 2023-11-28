Man dead after a shooting in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital due to a gunshot wound.

Monday night at approximately 6:13 pm, Lansing Police Department say they were sent to the 3500 block of Cedar street in South Lansing where they found the man.

Police say this is still an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 and choose option 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7876, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

