Man convicted of helping mother in fatal stabbing

A 25-year-old Michigan man accused of helping his mother kill a man has been convicted of second-degree murder.

The Macomb Daily reports that Deangelo Jones of Clinton Township in southeastern Michigan was found guilty by a Macomb County jury this week in the 2013 slaying of 33-year-old James Williams.

Prosecutors say Jones and two others beat Williams during an attack in which Jones' mother, Belinda Jones, stabbed him.

She was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to prison for 16 to 35 years.

Jones chose to stand trial rather than accept a plea deal similar to those accepted by his two co-defendants, who pleaded no contest to assault charges in exchange for far shorter sentences than the one Belinda Jones received.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in March.