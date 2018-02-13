Man convicted in Kalamazoo Co. murders

Mostly Cloudy
A Michigan man accused of killing two people in Southwest Michigan last year has been convicted in his first trial.
A jury convicted Zachary Patten of first degree murder on Monday.
He shot and killed 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparzer in Kalamazoo last July.Patten told police he was aiming for her brother.
Patten is also accused of killing 29-year-old Shane richardson a few hours later in Saint Joseph County's Florence Township.
Richardson was the husband of Patten's ex-wife.