Man convicted in Kalamazoo Co. murders

A Michigan man accused of killing two people in Southwest Michigan last year has been convicted in his first trial.

A jury convicted Zachary Patten of first degree murder on Monday.

He shot and killed 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparzer in Kalamazoo last July.

Patten told police he was aiming for her brother.

Patten is also accused of killing 29-year-old Shane richardson a few hours later in Saint Joseph County's Florence Township.

Richardson was the husband of Patten's ex-wife.