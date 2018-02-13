Man convicted in Kalamazoo Co. murders

FOX 47 News
11:20 AM, Feb 13, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Michigan man accused of killing two people in Southwest Michigan last year has been convicted in his first trial.

A jury convicted Zachary Patten of first degree murder on Monday. 

He shot and killed 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparzer in Kalamazoo last July.
Patten told police he was aiming for her brother.

Patten is also accused of killing 29-year-old Shane richardson a few hours later in Saint Joseph County's Florence Township. 

Richardson was the husband of Patten's ex-wife.