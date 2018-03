A Lansing man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2017 murder outside of a liquor store.

Billy Wilder was convicted Tuesday of 1st degree murder in the death of Willie Williamson. The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. Wilder was also found guilty on three weapons charges.

Wilder shot and killed Willie Williamson after a confrontation outside the Mcnamara party store on Baker Street in February of 2017.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 18th.