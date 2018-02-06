Man charged in officer's slaying to undergo competency exam

A judge has ordered a mental competency examination for a 43-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit police officer.

Decharlos Brooks was arraigned Tuesday on first-degree murder and murder of a peace officer charges.

WDIV-TV reports that Brooks' defense attorney requested the competency exam. A hearing is scheduled April 6.

Glenn Doss was in a patrol car when he was shot in the head Jan. 24 while responding with his partner to a domestic violence complaint on Detroit's eastside. The 25-year-old Doss died several days later at a hospital.

Police have said that Brooks fired shots at police vehicles.