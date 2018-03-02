Man charged in Michigan fire that killed his mother, sister

A man who authorities say set a fire in Michigan that killed his mother and sister has been charged in the deaths.
The Saginaw News reports 38-year-old Jason Enrico Desmone was arraigned Thursday on charges including first-degree murder. He's accused in the Feb. 12 fire in Saginaw that killed 71-year-old Adair Smithpeters and 41-year-old Melissa Shook.
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser says: "If you intentionally set a house on fire when people are sleeping in it, there's a real good likelihood they're going to perish in the fire."
Desmone, who escaped the fire, was ordered held without bond. Court records didn't list a lawyer for him in the case.
Saginaw is located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The home had been condemned shortly before the fire.