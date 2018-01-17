Man charged in Lansing homicide

A Lansing man who was previously a person of interest in the killing of Timothy Southwell has been charged in the murder.

Tylor Wright, 28, was arraigned on murder and weapons charges Tuesday morning. He's also being charged as a habitual offender. Wright was already in jail for an unrelated crime.

Lansing Police found Southwell, 66, dead inside his Smith Avenue home on May 24th after co-workers said he hadn't showed up for work in a few days. Officers also found Wright at the home. He was taken to the hospital for self inflicted injuries, then arrested on unrelated charges.

Back in May, investigators initially called Wright a person of interest in the murder.

Wright is due back in court on January 26th.