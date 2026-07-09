Man charged in killing of 19-year-old woman in Lansing to appear in court

LANSING, Mich. — The man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old Lansing woman appeared in court Thursday.

18-year-old Jovanathan Mitchell is charged in the June 5 killing of Lovaya Rodriguez, who authorities say was shot in the head on Moores River Drive.

Investigators have released few details about what may have led up to the shooting.

Mitchell faces charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and reckless use of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

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