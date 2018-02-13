Man charged in deputy's death found competent for trial

A man charged with murder after authorities say he ran over a sheriff's deputy in southeastern Michigan has been found competent for trial.

A judge on Monday made the ruling in the case of 22-year-old Christopher Berak of Macomb County, who is charged with first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer. He returns to court next month.

Berak's lawyer had requested the evaluation.

Authorities say 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car early Nov. 23 preparing to deploy "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak's vehicle. It rolled over and Berak was arrested.

Earlier, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County jail he was "God" and came to break out one of his "sons."