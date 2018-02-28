Man caught on camera dumping body

Cloudy
A man is behind bars Wednesday morning, accused of killing a woman in Detroit earlier this week.
Video posted to Facebook shows the suspect dragging the body along a busy street in broad daylight.
WARNING: The video has been blurred out but some still find it disturbing.
Police say the victim is a 58-year-old mother of two and investigators believe she might be homeless.
Cameras at a nearby carwash captured the man dumping her body.
Witnesses say they are frightened and a worker at the carwash says she is scared to go outside.
An employee was able to flag down police and officers have arrested the suspect.