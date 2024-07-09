Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested after carrying an illegal firearm in Jackson County

Jackson County illegal weapon
Jackson County Office of the Sheriff
Jackson County illegal weapon arrest
Jackson County illegal weapon
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jul 09, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday for carrying an illegal weapon.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Deputy Robert Henderson stopped a vehicle with two individuals near Vandercook Lake.

One Jackson man was carrying the weapon, and was put into custody without incident. He was lodged at the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Programming Lineup