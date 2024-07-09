Man arrested after carrying an illegal firearm in Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday for carrying an illegal weapon.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Deputy Robert Henderson stopped a vehicle with two individuals near Vandercook Lake.

One Jackson man was carrying the weapon, and was put into custody without incident. He was lodged at the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

