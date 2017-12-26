Man arraigned in killing of 79-year-old Holocaust survivor

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been charged in the death of a 79-year-old Flint-area man who survived the Holocaust.

Thirty-two-year-old Dmitri Zavalnitski was arraigned Friday on first-degree murder, home invasion and other charges. He allegedly broke into the home of Leonid Yufa days earlier and killed him.

The Saginaw News reports Yufa was born in 1938 and escaped from the Ukraine during the German invasion of the former Soviet Union in WWII. The newspaper cites an interview from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Officers were called to Yufa's house on reports of a medical emergency and found him dead.

Flint Township Police spokesman Brad Wangler says evidence at the scene indicated foul play.

It was immediately unclear if Zavalnitski had an attorney. A listed number for him was disconnected.