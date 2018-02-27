Man accused of spying on women in restroom

A restaurant worker is charged with using his phone to peep on a teenage girl in the bathroom.
A 14 year-old girl made the discovery at a Penn Station East Coast Subs shop in Grand Rapids. She noticed the phone perched over a light in the women's restroom overlooking a toilet. Her father posted the image on Facebook to warn others.
Quantez Phillips said, "My daughter has been violated so I feel like it's my duty to protect my daughter, and being in a public restroom, I didn't think I would have to protect her."
20 year-old Brandyn Rosa was arraigned on charges Monday morning.
Police don't know how long the phone was in the bathroom, how many women may have been recorded, or if any of the images were distributed.